Mt. Province reports 461 drug surrenderers

BONTOC, MOUNTAIN PROVINCE: Some 461 surrenderers – 355 shabu users and the rest marijuana smokers – were recorded here since July 1, according to Supt. Cornelio Comila, Police provincial director. Of the number, 18 pushers, coming from the towns of Bauko, Bontoc, Sagada, Paracelis, Tadian, Sabangan, and Sadanga though reports from Barlig and Besao still have to be validated. Comila said they are coordinating with the local mayors to provide alternative livelihood program to the surrenderers to help them become totally drug free and address the common cause of dealing with drugs – poverty or lack of job opportunity. Similarly, Technical Skills and Development Authority (TESDA) provincial director Gabriel Cayacay said they offer skills trainings the surenderers can avail in Bontoc upon request.