MTD Capital obtains original proponent status

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has granted original proponent status to MTD Capital Berhad for the development of a satellite national government center in New Clark City.

The issuance of the Certificate of Successful Negotiation also signalled the opening of competitive challenges for the development, the BCDA said in a statement.

Interested proponents may participate by submitting a letter of interest and submit a proposal to the BCDA’s Joint Venture Selection Committee.

“Pursuant to the BCDA 2017 Joint Venture Guidelines, MTD Capital Berhad has the right to outbid the declared best proposal from the private sector challengers,” the agency said.

A pre-eligibility conference will be held on November 24, 2017 at the BCDA Corporate Center. Eligibility documents should be submitted by December 11, 2017 and the BCDA is set to announce the winner in January 2018.

The BCDA last month announced that MTD Capital had submitted an unsolicited proposal to develop the P121.9-billion New Clark City Government Administrative Center.

Extension offices for Malacanang and other government agencies will be built along with site development for embassies, international schools, housing for government workers, sports facilities and others.

The BCDA said MTD Capital wanted to replicate Putrajaya in Malaysia and Sejong City in South Korea, which host national government centers outside the capital and in the process reduce traffic congestion and overpopulation.

New Clark City, the BCDA’s most ambitious project to date, involves the construction of a new metropolis within the Clark Special Economic Zone in Tarlac. It is envisioned to be the country’s first “smart” and green city.