MTRCB chief tightens release of deputy cards

PLUS: Aljur Abrenica’s spate of bad luck

HEARD THAT getting an MTRCB deputy card (which entitles the holder the privilege to watch films for free) under the chairmanship of Rachel Arenas is not as easy as it used to be in previous administrations.

“Except if you have a sponsor, they’re stricter now,” a colleague who recently took an online test to avail of the card told Vignettes.

The exam taker, assisted by an MTRCB technical staffer, happened to be a film reviewer himself. “Even then, there’s no exception. Madali lang din naman ‘yung test, makukuha mo rin ‘yung result on the same day,” our source added.

Then again, it wasn’t how easy the test was that concerned the film critic. “It’s actually the batch of new appointees who has caught my fancy. No offense meant but you have a bunch of entertainers who have nothing to do with the (TV and movie) industry. But I see the advantage to it. Makakatipid na ang MTRCB sa pagkuha ng mga magpe-perform sa Christmas party nila, sila-sila lang, isang buong show na!”

Is the film reviewer’s comment supposed to be flattering?

* * *

IS Aljur Abrenica getting his share of bad luck these days? Well, it does seem so.

One, reports have it that he still owes broadcast journalist Kaye Dacer a little more than P1-million for a house he acquired. Dacer’s repeated demands for settlement have yielded no response from the actor.

Two, Aljur is in floating status in GMA, his home studio. His contract, which recently expired isn’t up for renewal.

Three, apparently in a daze, Aljur to this day hasn’t—out of respect—communicated nor visited his “biyenang hilaw” Robin Padilla to discuss the details of his plan to marry his already pregnant girlfriend Kylie. Or does Aljur have a plan at all?

It comes in threes, doesn’t it?

* * *

GUESS WHO? Still another close colleague (CC) has learned a valuable lesson this time on doing “charity work” for a currently beleaguered senator (CBS) whom CC had helped during the campaign period.

“Sa totoo lang, I didn’t know CBS from Eve until one day CBS just popped in to my office,” CC said of her surprise visitor, then a Cabinet appointee.

“CBS came to see me for help in campaign publicity, but I told CBS outright that I’m close specifically to two gentlemen who are not her political allies. Pero hinarap ko pa rin siya out of respect and courtesy,” our CC related.

It was during one of their subsequent meetings that the CBS honestly confessed a lack campaign funds. “You might want to help me hire a van (for free) to go around distributing my campaign materials. Tulong mo na sa akin, please,” CBS pleaded.

Naturally helpful (or gullible?), our CC immediately contacted her local official-friend (also a running candidate then) who might have a spare vehicle he could lend. The prospective lender agreed without a nanosecond’s hesitation.

Days later, the CBS’ campaign boys were driving the borrowed van around Metro Manila until they figured in a minor road accident.

The van driver reportedly ran away from the owner of another vehicle, which he had sideswiped, on the road. Traced to the real owner, it was our CC’s local official-friend who had to settle the damages.

“Hiyang-hiya tuloy ako sa kaibigan ko. Imagine, pinuntahan siya ng pulis sa lugar niya? Nagkawanggawa na nga, ‘yun pa ang nangyari,” our CC whined in disappointment.