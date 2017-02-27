MTRCB, Parañaque celebrate childhood in film classics screening

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) successfully staged the 3rd MTRCB-Parañaque City Children’s Film Classics on February 9 and 10 at SM City BF Parañaque, SM City Bicutan and SM City Sucat. The simultaneous screenings intended to celebrate childhood by recognizing the voices and the rights of the youth.

This joint project of MTRCB and the City of Parañaque was made possible through the support of the Cultural Section of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, MagnaVision Inc., Studio World, and Columbia Pictures Philippines which graciously shared its materials with the MTRCB.

Close to 2,000 students, along with teachers and representatives from the city government actively participated in the event.

Parañaque City Schools Division Superintendent Magdalena Lim gave a thought-provoking message during the opening ceremony held at SM Sucat. Newly appointed MTRCB chair Maria Rachel Arenas and Parañaque Congress representative Eric Olivarez shared with the students their heartfelt messages of resilience, hope and their shared commitment in promoting the culture and rights of the youth.

Two-critically acclaimed films were showcased during the event. On the first day, Kubo And The Two Strings—a little boy named Kubo and his journey to save his life and his family—was accepted warmly by the participants.

On February 10, the participants enjoyed the Chinese film, Thei-go King And His Son whose story focused on the father and son relationship and their passion in playing the popular Chinese board game Weiqi (Go).