MTRCB unveils Nida Blanca room on 32nd anniversary

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) celebrates its 32 years of service to the public through the unveiling of the new Nida Blanca conference room. Leading the occasion on October 5 was Chairman Rachel Arenas with vice chairman Emmanuel Borlaza and other board members.

A thanksgiving mass led by Fr. Denmark Malabuyoc from the Order of St. Joseph and attended by the entire staff of the agency began the celebration. Sisters from the Daughters of St. Paul composed the choir that provided music during the mass.

Blanca’s daughter, Kaye Torres, came to witness the unveiling along with other relatives and guests like Chari Villa and Luz Valdez.

Arenas expressed appreciation to board member Gloria Sevilla for her efforts in making the dedication possible.

The conference room was renamed to keep the memory of Blanca alive not only as board member but also as showbiz luminary, friend, family member and public servant.