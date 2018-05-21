MU-X club completes epic 1,000-km Catanduanes tour

On a road trip that spanned over 1,000 kilometers, members of the mu-X Owners Philippines (muXOP) and their families, on board 20 units of the Isuzu mu-X SUV, successfully completed another epic adventure from April 27 to May 1, this time to the picturesque island province of Catanduanes.

Coming along for the trip were representatives of Isuzu Philippines Corp. and members of the motoring media who rode a mu-X LSA AT 4×2 and a mu-X LSA MT 4×2 variant powered by Isuzu’s newest and most efficient diesel engine, the BluePower RZ4E.

The trip started at the Petron KM 44 Southbound service station on the South Luzon Expressway in Calamba, Laguna, in the early evening of April 27, leading to an early morning roll-on roll-off (RORO) trip from Tabaco Port in Albay to the San Andres Port in Catanduanes.

Catanduanes, the country’s 12th largest island and a “maogma” (happy) place for the locals, also dished out wondrous sights as the convoy circumnavigated the island that weekend. The highlight of the 150-km island loop was the stop at Binurong Point, which revealed to visitors standing at the edge of a 200-foot high seaside cliff a breathtaking view of the open Pacific Ocean.

All throughout, the reliable SUVs of muXOP provided reliable, consistent power, and stability to negotiate the tricky twists and turns of the mountain and coastal roads. The mu-X offered enough comfortable space for entire families and their heavy luggage, and still leave room for the mandatory pasalubong.

muXOP, headed by Val Estor, explained that the barely year-old club that already counts over 2,000 members has been actively engaging in group tours and humanitarian missions, the most recent of which was when the club delivered relief goods to those displaced by the recent eruption of Mount Mayon.

The new RZ4E engine, Val noted, would motivate mu-X owners to embark on more trips, with its vastly improved fuel efficiency, significantly reduced noise and vibration, and cleaner emissions.

The Isuzu RZ4E engine is the result of the Japanese carmaker’s six years of extensive research, and represents Isuzu’s first foray into smaller engines but with higher outputs. Even while capable of generating maximum 150 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque, the RZ4E-powered mu-X has been recorded to yield up to 37 kpl on highway runs. The RZ4E engine is also 60 kilograms lighter than the previous 4JJ1 engine, meets Euro4 emission standards, and is noticeably quieter.

Occupants of the two RZ4E-powered mu-X SUVs noted that they were able to keep pace with the rest of the convoy despite being loaded with passengers, luggage, camera equipment, and native pasalubong. They still managed to get a respectable fuel mileage of 17.63 kpl for the automatic variant, and 14.37kpl liter for the manual.

Indeed, it’s “less is more” with the new Isuzu mu-X powered by the innovative BluePower, Euro4 emission-standard 1.9-liter RZ4E diesel engine. With the introductory price of P1.595 million for the RZ4E LSA AT 4×2, P1.570 million for the RZ4E LSA MT 4×2, and P1.395 million for the entry-level variant RZ4E LS MT 4×2, one not only saves on the purchase cost, but also on owning and running the vehicle.

Available colors for the BluePower RZ4E mu-X across all variants are Havana Brown, Cosmic Black, Obsidian Grey, Titanium Silver, and Silky Pearl White.

Test drive an RZ4E-powered mu-X at your nearest Isuzu dealer. Log on to www.isuzuphil.com for more details.