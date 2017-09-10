A much awaited ‘super’ comeback

GMA Network’s Primetime Queen Marian Rivera-Dantes will make her much-awaited comeback to GMA Telebabad via “Super Ma’am.”

Rivera herself is very excited to return to weeknight TV, besides the fact that she had once dreamt of becoming a teacher.

“Ang Super Ma’am ay kuwento ng isang guro na ayaw mag-give up sa pagtuturo dahil love at passion niya talaga ang pagiging teacher. May mangyayari sa kanyang isang malaking pagbabago na magli-lead sa kanya para tumulong sa kapwa niya. Kaya nga dream come true itong role ko kahit sa palabas lang,” she says.

Besides “fulfilling” her childhood ambition, Rivera is also revved up to to play a superhero role again. The former Darna Queen says she dedicates the series to her loyal fans and supporters.

“Maraming nagre-request na maging super hero ulit ako, so para sa kanila talaga itong Super Ma’am.” The actress can hardly wait to reveal the costume and weapon designed for her role and hopes viewers will be impressed.

Before becoming Super Ma’am, Rivera is Minerva Henerala, a high school teacher often teased and pranked by her students because of her weird looks and eccentric personality.

By day, she is a good teacher to her mischievous students. But unknown to most, she is a femme fatale heroine—a Super Ma’am—that goes on fantastic adventures in warding off evil forces lurking among the human world.

Also in the star-studded cast are Al Tantay, Jackie Lou Blanco, Kim Domingo, Joyce Ching, Kristoffer Martin and seasoned actress Helen Gamboa among others. Also playing a very special role is Philippine Comedy Queen Ai-Ai Delas Alas.

Under the helm of director LA Madridejos, Super Ma’am premieres on September 18 on GMA Telebabad.