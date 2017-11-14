So much love behind the scenes

With Christmas less than a month-a-half away, the country’s biggest networks have rolled out their annual Christmas station IDs, with GMA Network launching “Buong Pusong MaGMAhalan Ngayong Pasko” as early as November 6.

Sharing behind the scenes shots of this love-filled MTV with The Manila Times, [“Magmahalan Nang Buong-Puso” is sung by Alden Richards, Mikee Quintos, Nar Cabico, Maricris Garcia, Aicelle Santos, and Julie Anne San Jose], Filipinos across the country received early Christmas gifts with surprise appearances by the network’s stars in places least expected.

Enjoy these pics and feel Christmasy all over.