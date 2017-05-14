Much love for Maine under ‘A Sky Full of Stars’

It was only two months and three days after her birthday that fans of popular TV celebrity Maine Mendoza finally had her to themselves. On May 6, her most loyal supporters threw a surprise party for their idol at Whiterock Waterpark and Beach Hotel in Subic, Zambales, along with some of Mendoza’s family members and closest friends.

The party—aptly titled “Maine @ 22: A Sky Full of Stars,” which is a reference to a song by the celebrity’s favorite band Coldplay—was a double celebration. A belated toast to her 22nd birthday on March 3 and an advanced commemoration of her second anniversary in show business come July.

As part of the celebration, members of the Solid Maine United fans club, the organizers of the event, performed musical and dance numbers for Mendoza. The party’s highlight, however, was the release of sky lanterns at Subic’s beachfront.

According to fan Gwen Gencianos, the group decided to hold a beach party because they know that their idol is very fond of the sand and sea.

“Nakita namin na stressed si Maine lately lalo na sa everyday taping niya [for the GMA Network series “Destined To Be Yours”], so we decided na i-push na talaga ito,” she said.

Gencianos further recalled how they hosted a Coachella-themed surprise birthday party Mendoza in 2016, adding, “For that one, her wish na tinupad namin was to receive a lot of birthday cakes—pangarap niya ‘yun kahit hindi pa siya artista.”

This year, they fulfilled yet another wish of Mendoza to see flying sky lanterns on her birthday.

“The objective of why we’re doing this is because hanggang ngayon, hindi pa rin niya naa-absorb yung lahat sa showbiz. She still can’t believe na she has supporters. So the birthday parties, it’s a once a year activity where we can show how much we love her,” the devoted fan continued. “We treasure every moment with Maine kasi yung time niya is very, very precious. It’s really a wonderful opportunity to be with her.”

For her part, Mendoza turned emotional when she expressed her gratitude and love for her fans who have been supporting her since she became an overnight sensation along with Alden Richard’s on “Eat Bulaga’s” hit segment, “Kalyeserye,” in July 2015. She also took time to remember Raz Alfaro, a member of the Solid Maine United, who passed away in March.

“Habang-buhay kong ite-treasure itong binibigay at ginagawa ninyo sa akin,” she said.

Mendoza added: “Let’s be real here—tatanda rin tayong lahat. Pwedeng phase lang din ito ng buhay natin. Pero gusto kong malaman n’yo na sobrang thankful ako na napagdaanan ko ito and I got to share this with all of you.”

The surprise beach party was only one of the three belated birthday parties organized by fans that Mendoza attended.

Alden Richards, her Destined To Be Yours co-star and Eat Bulaga co-host, was not able to make it to the event due to a prior commitment but nonetheless sent his best wishes for the celebrant via a video message, much to the delight of the fans.

Mendoza’s parents Teodoro and Mary Ann also thanked the fans who painstakingly organized the event for their daughter.

“Salamat sa mga nagbigay ng oras para sa birthday celebration ni Maine,” said her dad. “Ang birthday wish ko kay Maine, sana yung health niya, huwag niyang pababayaan, sana maayos lagi ang kanyang kalusugan. At sana, lagi siyang ligtas.”

He added, “At sana, huwag kang makakalimot sa iyong pinagmulan at pinagdaanan. Lagi kang magpapasalamat.”

“Gusto kong magpasalamat sa inyo at sa pangalawang pagkakataon ay andito na naman po kami upang i-celebrate ang kanyang birthday at second year sa show business,” Mendoza’s mom told the fans. “Masaya po kami dahil hindi kayo nagsasawa mula sa unang taon hanggang ngayon. Sana po ay huwag ninyong pagsawaan ang suporta n’yo sa AlDub.”

As always, Mendoza remains humble even as she continues to receive overwhelming support from her fans whom she considers her friends and very important people in her life.”

“Tama nga talaga na time is the greatest gift you can give to someone. Saka, siyempre love. Nakakatuwa isipin na kayong lahat na andito ngayon, talagang naglaan kayo ng oras para ma-celebrate yung birthday ko. Malaking bagay para sa akin yun,” wrapped up the birthday girl.

“Ewan ko, nahihirapan pa rin talaga akong isipin kung bakit ba talaga ako andito. Pero sobrang thankful ako sa suporta n’yo po at pagmamahal n’yo sa amin ni Alden mula sa simula hanggang ngayon. Sana patuloy n’yo po kaming suportahan sa mga gagawin po namin in the future. Thank you, AlDub you all.”

Mendoza’s fans ended the evening happy to have given their idol another memorable celebration as well as her news that they still have a lot to look forward to this year in terms of her projects. Besides her ongoing GMA soap, she is also slated to do a movie with Richards, a follow-up to their 2016 hit “Imagine You And Me.” She is also working on her first book, to be published by Summit Media.