GMA Network is truly showing much love for Mindanao, for besides producing a news program especially for the region, via “One Mindanao,” the network has turned a 24-year-old single mother from Cagayan de Oro City into a millionaire.

Lex May Jane Llagas won Radio GMA’s nationwide proof-of-purchase promo, “Pera Sorpresa.”

An avid listener of Barangay 100.7 FM, Llagas, who sells clothes and cosmetics online for a living, intends to use her winnings to buy an apartment for rent and save up for her one-year-old son’s future.