Mugabe visits Singapore hospital on first trip since ouster

SINGAPORE: Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe, who was ousted from power last month, visited a Singapore hospital on Friday during a trip to the city-state for a medical check-up. It was the first time he has been seen in public since he was forced to resign after a military takeover brought a sudden end to his authoritarian 37-year reign. The 93-year-old was seen leaving a lift in Gleneagles Hospital in downtown Singapore around midday (0400 GMT), wearing a white shirt and black trousers, and accompanied by eight people, Agence France-Presse journalists said. He walked quickly out of the building before he and his party was driven off in two cars. His ex-spokesman, George Charamba, said Thursday that Mugabe was visiting Singapore for a medical check-up as “part of his package as a retired president to travel overseas”, adding the new government was keen to show him respect.

AFP