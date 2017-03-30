‘Mulawin versus Ravena’ ready to soar

Dennis Trillo leads beautiful cast of feathered humans in returning fantaserye

A fantastic flock of part human-part bird descended upon GMA Network’s evening newscast, 24 Oras, on Monday, giving viewers a welcome respite from tiring national issues.

Mulawin versus Ravena is a sequel to the hit 2004 fantasy series created and produced by GMA Network, originally starring Richard Guttierez, Angel Locsin, and Dennis Trillo. Guttierez is currently a free-lancer on TV, while Locsin had long transferred to ABS-CBN.

Trillo is the lone returning lead from the trio, and will reprise the role of Gabriel, a human-Ravena, who is king of his race.

Replacing Locsin as Alwina, the savior of the Mulawins, is Heart Evangelista; while Carla Abellana takes on the role of Aviona, previously portrayed by Bianca King.

Rounding up the lead cast is Lovi Poe who takes on a new character named Magindara in the series.

Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez will also figure in the sequel as the goddess Sandawa.

From the network’s stable of young talents, Bea Binene, Derrick Monasterio, Miguel Tanfelix, Bianca Umali, and Kiko Estrada, lead the supporting cast.

While no exact figure has been released by GMA, network executives have been saying since the beginning of the year that Mulawin versus Ravena is their most expensive production to date. The same team who developed the original remain at the helm of the project in directors Don Michael Perez and Dominic Zapata.

Still to follow too is the announcement of the series premiere, but in the meantime, here are the official photos of Mulawin versus Ravena from Monday night’s big reveal.