‘Mulawin vs. Ravena’ cast bid fond farewells

After months of keeping viewers on the edge of their seats, GMA Network’s well-loved fantasy series “Mulawin vs. Ravena” is coming to its final week after tonight’s episode as lead stars share their sentiments on soon missing the show.

The network’s Kapuso Drama King Dennis Trillo, who reprised his role as Gabriel says he is grateful to have worked with such talented and professional artists. “Mami-miss ko siyempre ‘yung samahan namin every day on taping. Masaya ako na iba’t ibang henerasyon yung mga nakatrabaho ko dito at swerte ako kasi talagang prepared sila at nakita ko yung passion nila, kung gaano sila ka-proud.”

He adds that they’re glad to have made a positive impact on their viewers. “’Kahit magtatapos na, ‘yung mga ginawa namin, yung mga na-achieve namin, lahat ng taong napasaya namin, masaya kami dun.”

Bea Binene or Anya in the series highlighted lessons she learned. “Challenging ‘yung role pero kahit mahirap ‘yung ginagawa mo, kailangan masaya mo siyang gagawin. Natutuwa kami sa pagsuporta ng mga tao and here, everyone feels like a family to one another.”

Binene’s on-screen partner Derrick Monasterio, aka Almiro, is also grateful for the immense support they receive every night. “Nakakataba ng puso ‘yung mga nakikita namin sa social media na talagang sinusubaybayan nila yung story tsaka naaapektuhan sila sa characters namin. Malungkot dahil matatapos na pero masaya dahil sinubaybayan nila.”

Kiko Estrada, who plays the role of Rafael, also said that he will miss the entire staff. “Everyone, from the staff, the crew, the cast, parang pamilya na kami dito and I will really miss everyone. Yung experience na lahat kami dito may teamwork, who wouldn’t love that ‘di ba?”

Meanwhile, the fight between good and evil and the war between the Mulawins and the Ravenas intensifies as the final week ensues on Monday. With humans suffering in the hands of the Ravenas as they grow stronger every day, sacrifices must be made as the Mulawins try to find a way to defeat the enemy.

Mulawin vs. Ravena’s final week airs from Septmeber 11 to 15 after “Alyas Robin Hood” on GMA Telebabad.