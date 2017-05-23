Multi-awarded indie film opens in time for new school year

At this time of geo-political conflicts and controversies, an emerging genre of independent films seeks to fulfil a new mandate of elevating film artistry and surfacing relevant issues, especially for the youth. A full-length feature film to hit the major cinemas starting today, “Ang Araw Sa Likod Mo,” is a values-imbued film with an arresting tagline “Bawa’t Paninindigan, May Kapalit.”

An award-winning advocacy film, the movie, written and directed by Dominic Nuesa, is an action-filled story of two brothers reunited despite being separated by conflicting beliefs, and the sacrifices of Filipino soldiers, in the thick of the decades-old war against terrorism. It stars a talented, award-winning cast that includes Ping Medina, Bong Cabrera and Mike Liwag.

The film is notable in its research-based authenticity, and its handling of the delicate subject of the raging controversy in southern Mindanao, a very timely theme. It heightens awareness of the issues while taking great care not to polarize the audience.

Produced by independent outfit An Earth Below Productions, the movie has already won five international awards from Auckland International Film Festival, Around Films International Film Festival, and Accolade Global Film Competition in the United States.

A highly recommended film for students, Francis Estrada, an educator (former President of the Asian Institute of Management) and chairman of the AFP Multi-Sectoral Governance Council) vouched, “The film provides a real perspective of the conflict from the ground. To our youth and students, it could be a useful segue to a serious discussion of the roots of the conflict – and its possible long term solution.”

Rated PG by the MTRCB, “Ang Araw Sa Likod Mo” is co-produced by An Earth Below Productions, Overmind and Hero Foundation.