The multi-awarded all-new Audi Q5 and its success story

There has been much excitement about the all-new Audi Q5 since its grand launch in the Philippines last week. The Audi Q5 has been the best-selling luxury SUV since its launch in 2008, selling around 1.6 million units worldwide. The Audi Q5 is not only a best seller but also a global award winner.

Car experts here and abroad have described the Audi Q5 as the “SUV that can satisfy a wide breadth of consumers’ demand”. This SUV with the four rings appealed with its sporty-versatile character and state-of-the-art technology.

In subsequent years, Audi progressively extended the Q5’s engine line-up and included a new variant to the line-up: the Q5 hybrid quattro. From 2009 to 2015, the Q5 established itself as the world’s most successful SUV in its class, winning over an above-average share of new customers for Audi. In its last full sales year, it still dominated in markets of all key sales regions – especially in China where it had a 65 percent share in its segment.

The all-new Audi Q5 that arrived in the country this month has been given honors by prestigious award giving bodies. In 2016, Auto Zeitung, a German automobile enthusiast magazine, awarded the Audi Q5 in the Auto Trophy 2016 competition, along with other premium models from the Audi brand. This was followed after by the Audi Q5 becoming the overall winner in the “All-terrain vehicle and SUV from EUR 30,000 to 50,000” category of Auto Bild Rad, Europe’s biggest all-wheel drive vehicle magazine.

This 2017, DEKRA Used Car Report selected the Audi Q5 as the best SUV. The DEKRA Used Car Report is based on the results of around 15 million general inspections.

High level of safety

Adding to the list of awards was the five-star score given by the Euro NCAP to the all-new Audi Q5 this year. Five stars is the organization’s highest rating. The top score means the bestseller from Ingolstadt is among the safest automobiles in its class. The Audi Q5 showed off its strengths in every type of test. The new generation of the strong-selling Audi model scored points for occupant protection, child safety and pedestrian protection.

Also contributing to the SUV’s rating were the driver assistance systems that are standard equipment – including pre sense city, the emergency braking system that reacts to vehicles up ahead of the car and to pedestrians.The Q5 achieved excellent values for crash safety, even though its overall weight has been reduced by up to 90 kilograms (198.4 pounds). The outstanding NCAP test results underscore the high standards the brand with the four rings upholds in the areas of active and passive safety, and in lightweight construction.

Euro NCAP has been conducting comparative testing of new cars for crash safety since 1997.

The testing organization’s membership comprises a number of European transport ministries and automobile clubs, insurance companies and consumer protection groups. Its comprehensive range of test requirements are considerably more demanding than the specifications set by European legislators.

Created with award-winning DNA, every inch of the Audi Q5 is curated with utmost specialty by German Audi engineers to give the most efficient and versatile drive. No other luxury SUV can match the success of the Audi Q5and this car will continue to grow worldwide.

