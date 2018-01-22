Multifunctional products unveiled for babies

A COMMON concern over baby products is that they might become useless after a short period of time due to the rapid growth of babies. In light of such concern, a trend has emerged toward the development of genius, multifunctional designs that make baby products durable for, not only months, but years.

At the 9th edition of the Hong Kong Baby Products Fair, one of the 585 exhibitors from 27 countries and regions surprised visitors with a high chair that serves a wide range of clients from zero to 70 years old.

Farling Industrial Co, Ltd. of Taiwan introduced its universal, multifunctional Urchwing High Chair, which for babies and kids, can be turned into a low chair, a swing chair or a high dining chair. For adults, it can be assembled into a bar chair.

GGUMBI from Korea demonstrated how its Lucky Star Bumper Bed’s five-layer mat and bumper guards can be transformed into several shapes to fit into different room space. The bed can turn into a playing mat and sofa as well. The variety of functions can cater to different needs of the kids, alongside their growth.

COSYRELAX multifunctional cushion showcased by Candide (HK) Co, Ltd. is another innovative product. The 4-in-1 cushion can perform eight functions, namely for maternity; back support and leg support for pregnant moms when sleeping; it can be a feeding cushion; a baby cushion; playing cushion; and as a baby armchair. The versatile utilizations accompany mothers from the start of pregnancy to the first year upon giving birth.

Last but not least, the “World of Strollers and Gears” zone extended its scale to the Convention Hall of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), presenting part 2 to gather more excellent baby going-out products to global buyers.

Among them, Jinhua Doux Import and Export Co., Ltd. showed its Douxbebe Baby Stroller, an amalgam of luxurious and comfort design. The stroller is equipped with aluminum hollow wheels covered with leatherette. Parents can adjust the direction of the flexible baby seat and canopy to provide dedicated protection to the baby.