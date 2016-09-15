Multiple murder raps filed vs 9 Davao blast suspects

DAVAO CITY: The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) filed on Wednesday multiple murder and multiple frustrated murder cases against one identified suspect, five John Does and three Jane Does over the Sept. 2 bombing in Davao that left 15 dead and 69 wounded.

CIDG regional director Leonardo Edilberto, Davao City Police director Michael John Dubria and Regional Police deputy director for operations Sr. Supt. Valeriano de Leon led the filing of the cases at the City Prosecution Office (CPO).

Officials however refused to name the prime suspect so as not to jeopardize operations for his arrest.

Edilberto said the suspect is not from Davao. He did not say if the suspect is linked to a known terror group in Mindanao.

De Leon, who heads the Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) Night Market, said the prime suspect was the man who left the bag with the explosive device.

The description of the suspect matched the description given by a taxi driver who surfaced after he saw the sketch released by the police. The taxi driver is one of the vital witnesses.

It was learned that the suspect and two women took a taxi from the Ecoland terminal. They alighted at the Roxas night market.

While on the way to Roxas, the driver heard the male suspect and his companions talking about the bag. At one point, the suspect also took off his face mask.

According to de Leon, the driver’s account corroborated the statements of the other witnesses.

As to the John and Jane Does, de Leon said they will be identified in the course of the investigation.

Dubria said authorities will continue their hunt for the suspect and his cohorts, including the mastermind of the bomb attack.

Dubria did not confirm or deny if the suspect has links with the arrested vice mayor of Talitay, Maguindanao, Abdul Wahab Sabal.

Sabal was arrested in Cotabato and is currently detained in Camp Crame.

“Our investigation is local and concentrated on the bombing,” he told reporters during a press conference at the Davao City police office on Wednesday.