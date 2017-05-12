Muntinlupa declares drug-free community

MUNTINLUPA City’s Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Office (Dapco) has declared Pinagpala Compound in San Guillermo Street, Barangay Bayanan as a drug-free community on Thursday. City officials unveiled a drug-free community billboard in the compound, the second community to be proclaimed with such status. The first community declared drug-free was Gundran Compound in Barangay Putatan. Dapco director, Senior Supt. Florocito Ragudo (Ret) said it took more than one year before the area was cleared of the drug menace after the Barangay Drug Clearing operation started in February 2016. Mayor Jaime Fresnedi vowed to support campaign against illegal drugs and rehabilitate drug suspects. The city recorded 618 surrenderers who were given social service assistance such as scholarship and livelihood.