In speeding up connectivity and improving trade and industry, the local government of Muntinlupa ties up with Xi’an, China through a sister-city covenant and a memorandum of agreement with CBSC, Zhongpin Wisdom of Limited by Share Co., LTD.

Muntinlupa officials headed by Councilor Louie Arciaga, representing Mayor Jaime Fresnedi visited Xian, China for the signing of cooperation agreement last April 25 to 28.

The partnership between the two parties also include exchange on programs of health care, e-commerce, business entrepreneurship, student-teacher exchange, tourism promotion, among others.

The arrangement also fosters a sister-city agreement between the people of Muntinlupa City and Xi’an, China via CBSC.

Mayor Jaime Fresnedi expresses his gratitude to CBSC chairman and China Port Association vice president Sun Ziyang for coordinating and making the partnership possible. He added that it is a privilege to partner with the city where Chinese civilization was birthed.

The local exec said the mutual understanding and cooperation will benefit both the people of Muntinlupa City and Xi’an, China.

CBSC exec visited Muntinlupa City last March for a business trip where he lauded Muntinlupa’s economic and social development and arranged the partnership of the two parties.

Also attending the signing of sister-city agreement in China were Dr. Juancho Bunyi of Ospital ng Muntinlupa, Muntinlupa Public Information Officer Tez Navarro, and PIO staff Raffy Rodriguez.

Muntinlupa delegates toured Xi’an Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine and local heritage sites to benchmark on local best practices.

Xi’an Municipal People’s Congress chairman Hun Runze welcomed the delegates and vowed to work with the local government of Muntinlupa for its development. The Chinese exec said collaboration projects will concentrate on communication and internet connectivity, health care, education, and trade and industry.

Other Chinese officials meeting Muntinlupa delegates were Xi’an Municipal’s People’s Congress secretary general Wang Dean, Xi’an Municipal People’s Government deputy secretary Li De Wen, Xi’an Municipal Government Foreign and Overseas Affairs division chief Zhang Gangsheng, and Xi’an People’s Congress deputy secretary Han Qiang.