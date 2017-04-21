Muntinlupa helps restore toppled NGCP tower

The city government of Muntinlupa has coordinated with the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines for the restoration of the transmission tower that was damaged in a fire in Alabang on Wednesday.

Muntinlupa Public Information Officer Tez Navarro said the city government, through the Muntinlupa City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MCRDDMO), held a dialogue with NGCP’s officers to ensure the prompt restoration of the Biñan-Muntinlupa 230kV line.

MCDRRMO Operations and Warning Division chief Edward Arciaga urged NGCP officers to erect the tower as soon as possible for it poses a threat to motorists.

Arciaga said the MCDRRMO will assist NGCP in putting up a perimeter fence and will secure the tower from informal settlers upon its restoration.

The South Luzon Expressway’s Alabang exit northbound remained closed on Thursday.

54 families affected in the fire were evacuated to a covered court near Pedro E. Diaz High School. The city’s Social Service Department provided free meals to the fire victims.

Mayor Jaime Fresnedi vowed to provide financial assistance for the affected families.