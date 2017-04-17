Muntinlupa implements anti-topless ordinance

The local government of Muntinlupa warned residents not to go around public places topless or they will be arrested and fined.

The city has an ordinance that roam topless around public places as it violates “Anti-Half Naked” ordinance.

Ordinance 17-070 or the “anti-half-naked ordinance” prohibits residents from moving around the city topless.

Muntinlupa Public Information Officer Tez Navarro said the ordinance covers roads, sidewalks, parks and bridges, among others. Violators will pay a fine of P500 for the first offense, P1,000 for the second offense, and P1,500 for the third offense.

Navarro said the city council passed the local legislation to promote an atmosphere of decency, propriety and observance of proper decorum.

The ordinance mandates policemen and village officials to apprehend violators.

However, those in swimming pools, rivers or beaches, persons engaged in sports activities and indigenous people wearing ethnic clothes are exempted from the local law.

Mayor Jaime Fresnedi encouraged Muntinlupeños to wear decent and comfortable clothes despite the sweltering heat.