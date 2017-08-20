Muntinlupa intensifies meat inspections

Muntinlupa City has intensified inter-agency inspections of public markets in a bid to prevent the possible spread of bird flu in the city.

The Office of the City Veterinarian (OCV) headed a surprise inspection at the Alabang Public Market to ensure that meat sold in the city are safe for human consumption and free from bird flu.

City Veterinarian Pamela Hernandez said the inspection will be the first of a series of inspections of meat stalls, shops, and establishments in the city.

“Even though majority of Muntinlupa’s poultry and meat supply come from the South and NCR (National Capital Region), we will continue to conduct surveillance to guarantee that retailed meat in the city is free from contamination,” Hernandez said.

The OCV earlier confiscated meat and poultry products weighing 188 kilograms that were deemed unfit for human consumption, including pork lungs, pork head, entrails, ear, chicken by-products, carabeef, and chicken liver.

Joining the inspection were representatives of the City Health Office, Business Permits and Licensing Office, City Public Market Office, and Public Information Office.

Mayor Jaime Fresnedi called for vigilance among locals in buying poultry products.

Residents were urged to report suspicious sudden death of birds and chicken by calling 862-3866.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol recently confirmed that the avian influenza virus (bird flu) first reports in

San Luis, Pampanga had spread to Nueva Ecija.