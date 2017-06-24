Muntinlupa Rep. Rozzano Rufino Biazon is asking the Sandiganbayan’s Seventh Division to let him travel abroad from July 7 to 20.

Biazon is facing graft, malversation, and direct bribery charges before the court in connection with the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel scam.

According to an urgent motion filed by the defense earlier this week, the lawmaker is a member of the committee on foreign affairs of the House of Representatives which “will travel to Switzerland and Italy to visit the Passport Processing and Production site of Technical Components of the ePassport System upon the invitation of OVD Kinegram AG (Zurich) and the Centro Grafico DG (Milan).

He will also visit the Consular Sections of the Philippine Embassies to observe the implementation process of passport system abroad” from July 7 to 16.

Biazon also asked the court to let him stay for three more days to visit scenic places in Switzerland together with his wife.

The defense said that he was not a flight risk and would return to the Philippines. REINA TOLENTINO