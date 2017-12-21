Muntinlupa marks Centennial Anniversary

A cheerful atmosphere filled the roads of Muntinlupa as its people reveled in various activities prepared by the city officials and employees.

In October, Malacañang declared December 19 as a special nonworking holiday in Muntinlupa City through Proclamation No. 327.

As part of its centennial celebration, the city is also set to host this year’s highly anticipated star-studded Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Parade of Stars.

The Grand Celebration of Muntinlupa’s 100th founding year was held at Muntinlupa Sports Complex. Vice President Leni Robredo attended the program together with Marawi City Mayor Majul Usman Gandamra.

Muntinlupa residents enjoyed a pyromusical display after the program.

With its set of activities that took place at at 3:30 pm, thousands of Muntinlupeños joined the Grand Centennial Salubong, dawn of December 19.

The city’s nine barangays also organized a live musical show, which featured local artists and capped off with a grand fireworks display. Some of the bands and artists who performed were Eli Buendia’s Apartel, DJ Eva Ronda (MOR 101.9), The Blanc, and RX2 Band in Poblacion; Side A, Salbakuta, True Faith, and DJ Roy in Alabang; The Juans, DJ Panyero (101.1 YES FM), Cheesemelt, JP Band, and Salinlaji in Bayanan, among others.

According to Public Information Officer Tez Navarro, the Grand Salubong was a simultaneous festival that started from Tunasan to Sucat, as it invited all Muntinlupa residents to celebrate the city’s milestone.

Members of the Muntinlupa Centennial Commission also awarded the daughter of Ma. Josephine de Leon Moriska and Joseph Moriska as Muntinlupa’s “Centennial Baby.” Moriska’s daughter was born at exactly midnight of December 19 in Medical Center Muntinlupa, Putatan.

The family received a P100,000 cash from the city government and other supplies from private companies in Muntinlupa.

Also, Fresnedi led the blessing and inauguration of the Muntinlupa City Fire Station and Command Center, in Tunasan, following a Thanksgiving Mass at the City Hall Quadrangle.