Muntinlupa school gets mobile computer laboratory

Muntinlupa National High School-Tunasan Annex has received a donation of an e-learning package that includes a digital cart, Genyo e-Learning (Genyo), and a set of Android tablets called YoPad. It is virtually a mobile computer laboratory.

The donation was made by the Muntinlupa Development Foundation (MDF) and Bato Balani Foundation Inc. (BBFI) through the Bato Balani e-Learning Systems Training (BBEST) program.

Using Genyo learning management system, teachers can create original lessons or customize existing lesson packages. With just a few clicks, teachers can prepare engaging classroom activities like online quizzes and interactive discussions. It also helps teachers compute grades and record individual class performance. Best of all, they do not need Internet to do all of these.

Aside from the hardware and software, part of the donation is a training program that help teachers understand and maximize the use of the system.

School principal Antonio Rocha is an advocate of digital learning. He aims to make e-learning the norm in the school to cater to the 21st century mode of learning. He said that a total of 700 students from Grades 11 and 12 will benefit from the grant.

“Millennial students nowadays are more on information technology (IT), exploring, and surfing. I don’t think they will have a hard time in exploration because that is their venue, that is their game,” Rocha said.

Introduced by Diwa Learning Systems Inc., Genyo is the country’s first fully-integrated learning management system used both by private and public schools from many parts of the Philippines. Genyo also has an online version that allows students and teachers to access it anytime, anywhere.