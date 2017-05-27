Muntinlupa school receives digital learning package

Brigada Eskwela means cleaning and painting classrooms and repairing fixtures in preparation for the upcoming school opening.

For Muntinlupa National High School-Tunasan Annex, the traditional annual launch was upgraded and made “high tech” with the turnover of 40 Android tablets called YoPads, a television set, and a laptop to be used for the school’s senior high school digital laboratory.

Coming from Bato Balani Foundation Inc (BBFI) and Muntinlupa Development Foundation, the digital learning system and equipment will benefit a total of 700 students from Grades 11 and 12, according to the principal, Antonio Rocha.

The school was constructed just five years ago on a piece of donated land. Now, it is one of the model schools in the division of Muntinlupa.

“Even if we are a public school, that does not mean that our walls are not painted or our chairs are broken. No, we continue to level up,” Rocha said.

Part of the school’s continuous development is the enrichment of its digital learning programs. Rocha, a champion of e-learning, knows all too well the need to adjust to the learning style of 21st century students.

“Millennial students nowadays are more into information technology (IT), exploring, surfing. These YoPad tablets and the E-learning system will help the teachers in making the lessons more interesting,” Rocha explained.

During the opening ceremony, BBFI President Brian Belen said that Bato Balani is glad to be part of the annual Brigada Eskwela since education development is the thrust of the foundation.

“It is our pleasure to be part of the Brigada Eskwela and to help improve not only the school facilities but also to expose students to use the technology in the classroom. And we hope that this program will succeed,” he said.

He also mentioned that BBFI looks forward to rolling the program out in the future in other public schools with the support of other institutions and corporate sponsors.

Brigada Eskwela 2017 was implemented by public schools from May 15 to 20.