Muntinlupa teen is latest anti-dengue vaccine ‘victim’

ANOTHER reported victim of the Dengvaxia vaccine who died last week will be buried Sunday, according to the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC).

The VACC on Saturday said the remains of Abbie Hedia, 13, from Purok 3 Brgy. Bayanan, Muntinlupa, would be brought first to the Mary Mother of God Church for Mass at 2 p.m.

After the Mass, Hedia’s family, relatives and friends will march to Soldiers’ Hills Muntinlupa Cemetery for her interment, the VACC said.

The group claimed Hedia’s family was “convinced that her sudden death last week is connected to the single dose of Dengvaxia she was given last November at their barangay (village) health center.”

Abbie suddenly developed a fever on February 7. She was rushed to the Ospital ng Muntinlupa. She died on Saturday (February 10).

The death certificate issued by the Office of the Civil Registrar General on Tuesday, February 13, stated that the immediate cause of death was septic shock, with viral encephalitis stated as the antecedent cause, and acute gastroenteritis with severe dehydration as the underlying cause, the VACC said.

Although the doctors told Ruby that the Dengvaxia dose was not connected to her daughter’s illness, she believes otherwise, the VACC said.

The victim’s mother said that Abbie “should have gotten better after being given antibiotics.”

Hedia’s family is set to join the legal action the VACC intends to file against those involved in the Dengvaxia controversy.