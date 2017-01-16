Muntinlupa ties up with PTV 4 for city’s centenary

The Muntinlupa city government has tied up with the People’s Television Network Channel 4, or PTV4, through the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO), for the promotion and advertising of the city’s centennial celebration in December.

Tez Navarro, Muntinlupa Public Information Officer, paid a courtesy visit to PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar to discuss the partnership in the marketing of Muntinlupa’s 100th founding anniversary.

Andanar, a resident of Muntinlupa City (Metro Manila), committed to extend help to local festivities and to promote the centennial celebration in the government-owned broadcasting network PTV 4.

City Mayor Jaime Fresnedi tanked the national government for helping Muntinlupa mark its founding anniversary.

Commercial establishment owners were also requested to support and adopt all the projects, programs and activities created by the Muntinlupa Centennial Commission, headed by City Administrator Allan Cachuela, for the centennial celebration.

Members of the private sector were urged through City Council Resolution 16-133to install centennial arches/logo in front of their buildings or premises.

Activities for the 100th anniversary include centennial roadshow caravan, centennial women’s congress, sale extravaganza, centennial bancathon, centennial travel expo, Lakbay Bulilit, Serenata sa Plaza and LGBT Parangal.

For more information about te Muntinlupa Centennial, visit fb.com/officialmuntinlupacity and muntinlupacity.gov.ph.