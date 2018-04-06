Murad launches newest power duo in Resurgence collection

Skincare can be intimidating and overwhelming when those who do the routine mention loads of different products for different skin concerns. However, the trend of skincare focuses on targeting a range of skin concerns with one or few products.

Last March 14, Rustan’s The Beauty Source hosted the launch of Murad’s newest retinol-based products, the Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum and Night Cream.

The launch was held at Raffles Makati, featuring an elegant slumber party theme. Guests donned satin bathrobes as they lounged around the venue and took part in the event’s activities designed to relax and rejuvenate. There was a photo booth designed to look like a breezy canopy bed, a coloring area where guests could have some quiet time, and a Design Your Own Eye Mask station where they personalized Murad eye masks with sequins and beads.

Murad skin health specialists were present to treat the guests to luxurious hand massages. The slumber party’s energy ramped up during the giveaway at the end of the night, when guests sat on balloons to pop them and retrieve the notes for prizes inside them.

The event was graced by personalities like actress Carla Humphries, model Margo Midwinter, talent manager Pia Campos, beauty editors Jenny Rockett and Trina Epilepsia, jewelry designer Ann Ong, and fitness guru Rachelle Love.

But far and away, the star of the night was Murad’s revolutionary new duo, the Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum and Night Cream. Murad has spent considerable research on developing a formulation that harnesses the power of retinol without overwhelming the skin, and with the launch of the Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum and Night Cream, the brand claims to have finally “perfected the science of retinol.”

These products target wrinkles, dark circles and signs of aging after dark to give skin its well-deserved pampering.

The Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum and Night Cream are the newest additions to Murad’s Resurgence collection with the best-selling Retinol Youth Renewal Serum launched in 2017.

The power duo is formulated with Murad’s groundbreaking Retinol Tri-Active Technology which speeds up cellular turnover, has lipid-encased retinol that gradually melts into the skin and magnet-like effects to promote efficacy and absorption. Both products are also infused with Swertia Flower Extract, a Himalayan ingredient that promotes skin regeneration, thus reducing wrinkles and erasing signs of aging. It contains nutrients from marine kelp complex (made from giant kelp and brown algae) that tighten and lighten dark circles. The serum also contains hyaluronic acid spheres that hydrate the skin and give it a soft, dewy look.

Retinol products are mainstays in evening skin care regimens, being popular ingredients in night serums and creams. Retinol is a vitamin A derivative that promotes skin cell turnover, accelerating the replacement of dry and damaged skin cells on the surface of our skin with the pristine, new skin cells underneath. However, these new skin cells are sensitive to sunlight and air, which is why retinol works best in products designed for use at night.

Three in one

Most retinol products use only one form of retinol, which takes weeks to produce visible effects. Others compensate by concentrating the amount of retinol in the product to produce faster results, but too much retinol is harsh and irritating to the skin. Murad’s solution was to create a serum blending three types of retinol technology that combines all the best attributes of retinol without reaching concentrations that would aggravate the skin.

Murad’s Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum uses a proprietary Retinol Tri-Active Technology that includes: a fast-acting Retinoid, a time-released Retinol and a Retinol booster. This triad renews skin in three ways. First, the fast-acting Retinoid hastens cellular turnover. Second, the time-released retinol is encased in a lipid capsule that gradually melts on the skin over time, lengthening and sustaining the delivery of retinol. Lastly, the Retinol booster works like a magnet for retinol on the skin, facilitating better absorption. The result is renewed and youthful skin that is achieved much faster, stays vibrant for much longer, and is nourished much more deeply.

The Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum claims 93 percent reduction in lines and wrinkles and 87 percent firmer skin in a span of four weeks.

In addition to the Retinol Tri-Active Technology present across the product range, the eye serum also boasts of Marine Kelp Complex, which makes for a lit-up-from-within look by brightening up stubborn dark circles. The Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream, luxurious and thick in consistency, is a peptide-rich double agent that delivers moisture and elasticity, as well as a relaxing sensation.

Murad keeps youth within reach at any age, exhibiting the reinvented power of retinol: powerful yet gentle, effective without being overwhelming.