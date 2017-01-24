Mural painting contest to raise child labor awareness

A mural painting contest was launched in Mambajao, Camiguin by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) recently to increase public awareness on child labor and eventually eliminate its worst forms. The mural paintings illustrate a child labor-free community with the theme “Bountiful Lanzones Harvests from a Child Labor-Free Camiguin.” Child labor is “when a child is tasked to work beyond their mental and physical capacities in a hazardous environment and are not well paid while child work is when a child is well compensated as they work within their capacities in a harmonious environment.” A Philippines Statistics Authority (PSA) survey in 2011 showed 2.1 million children 15-17 years old are child laborers. Most of them are exposed to hazardous work including working in mines and farms. Nearly 70 percent are beyond the minimum allowable age for work.