Murder case filed vs killer of young girl in Dagupan

DAGUPAN CITY: Police have filed murder and frustrated murder cases against one of two alleged gunmen involved in the recent killing of a five-year old girl and in the shooting of her grandfather suspected to be a drug pusher in their village. Senior Supt. Ronald Oliver-Lee, police provincial director, cited reports given to him by the Dagupan City police chief, saying the suspect was positively identified by one of the witnesses who is a neighbor of the victims. Charged on Friday afternoon before the city prosecutor office was Bryan Macaayao, a resident of Barangay Bonuan Binloc in Dagupan City. One of the witnesses positively identified Macaayao as the person frequently going to the house of Maximo Garcia, the alleged drug pusher and grandfather of the slain five-year old residing in Barangay Mayombo.

JAIME G. AQUINO