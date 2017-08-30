Murder raps filed vs 2 cops in killing of Marawi soldier

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has filed murder charges against two Zamboanga policemen accused of killing an Army soldier who was deployed in Marawi City, a spokesman in the region said.

“On August 29, CIDG 9, has already filed a case of murder at Zamboanga Del Sur Provincial Prosecutor’s Office,” said Chief Inspector Helen Galvez of Region 9.

CIDG is the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

Galvez said the two policemen — PO2 Ronal Zeros and PO1 Michael Bullanday — were under restrictive custody at the Zamboanga del Sur Police Provincial Office.

Corporal Rodillo Bartolome was shot dead in Aurora town of Zamboanga del Sur on August 23 by Zeros and Bullanday after being mistaken for a “gun-for-hire”.

A search by Aurora Police of Bartolome’s belongings yielded an identification card showing that he was a deployed soldier in Marawi City serving under the Philippine Army’s 53rd Infantry Battalion.

Captain Jo-An Petinglay, Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom) spokesman, said Bartolome was allowed to go on an overnight pass by his head in the battalion to visit his family.

Petinglay said Bartolome underwent debriefing where he was tested “negative for crisis stress” before leaving the camp. RJ CARBONELL