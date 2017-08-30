MURDER RAPS FILED VS 2 POLICEMEN IN MARAWI SOLDIER KILLING

PHILIPPINE National Police Region 9 spokesman, Chief Insp. Helen Galvez, said murder charges were filed against Police Officer (PO) 2 Ronal Zeros and PO1 Michael Bulanday with the Zamboanga del Sur provincial prosecutor’s officer for the killing on August 23 of an Army Corporal Rodillo Bartolome in Aurora town. Both are under restrictive custody at the Police Provincial Office. The two policemen shot the soldier whom they allegedly mistook for “gun-for- hire.” Bartolome’s belongings yielded an identification card showing that he was a soldier deployed under the Philippine Army’s 53rd Infantry Battalion. Captain Jo-An Petinglay, Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said Bartolome was allowed to go on an overnight pass by his battalion head to visit his family. He underwent debriefing where he was tested “negative for crisis stress” before leaving the camp.

RJ CARBONELL