Murder suspect killed in Cebu shootout

One of the most wanted men in Cebu was killed in a shootout with police in sitio Libo, barangay Cerdena, Malabuyoc town, southwest Cebu early Saturday.

Emerito Cardente, 50, died of multiple gunshot wounds inside his home after he fired shots at policemen. His companion, Roberto Palabon, 50, was wounded on the left shoulder.

Supt. Joie Yape, Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) chief of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) said that at past 4 a.m., a police team arrived outside Cardente’s house to serve a warrant of arrest for a murder case that Judge Leopoldo B. Cañete of the Regional Trial Court Branch 60 of Barili issued.

Yape said they asked Cardente to come out of his house after they introduced themselves as policemen but instead, Cardente fired at them prompting them to fire back.

Yape said one operative was hit but was not wounded because he wore a bulletproof vest.

Cardente and Palabon were brought to the Malabuyoc District Hospital where doctors declared the former dead.

Police recovered a .45 caliber pistol from the scene.

A background check revealed that Cardente, a native of Sitio Kasiloyan, barangay Balabagon, Moalboal town, southern Cebu was an alleged “hitman” of known drug lord Christian Aquino.

Yape told The Manila Times that Cardente was the suspect in the killing of two policemen in November 2014 and was also tagged as the suspect in the murder of a pregnant woman in 2016.

He added that Cardente was also a confessed drug user and it was Aquino who funded his house made of light materials in Malabuyoc.

