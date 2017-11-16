Murderer Charles Manson hospitalized in serious condition – TMZ

LOS ANGELES: Notorious US killer Charles Manson, who led a California cult that killed pregnant Hollywood star Sharon Tate, has been hospitalized in deteriorating health, entertainment news site TMZ said Wednesday (Thursday in Manila). Citing an anonymous source, the site said the 83-year-old was rushed to Bakersfield hospital in California three days ago and underwent a series of treatments. “It’s not going to get any better for him,” the source told TMZ. One of the most famous criminals in the United States, Manson has been behind bars for more than four decades. He was sentenced to death in 1971 along with four of his followers for the August 1969 bloody killing spree that left seven people dead—including Tate, who was the wife of filmmaker Roman Polanski. She was heavily pregnant at the time.

AFP