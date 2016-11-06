Murray crowned number one after Raonic injury

PARIS: Britain’s Andy Murray became the new world number one on Saturday (Sunday in Manila) after Milos Raonic withdrew from their Paris Masters semifinal because of injury.

The walkover will see Murray, 29, move to the top of the rankings for the first time in his career after replacing long-time incumbent Novak Djokovic.

The Scot’s climb to the ATP rankings’ summit caps a remarkable year which has seen him win a second Wimbledon crown and mount a successful defence of his Olympic title in Rio.

“I think that’s the most satisfying thing, really. It’s been such a difficult thing to do during my career because of how good the guys around me have been, the guys ahead of me,” said Murray.

“Obviously it’s unfortunate the way that it happened today. I would have liked to have done it on the court, but it’s been many years of work to get here.

“I never thought I’d be No. 1 in the world and never imagined that was something that was going to happen.”

Murray had needed to reach the final to supplant Djokovic at the top following the Serb’s defeat to Marin Cilic in the last eight.

But he didn’t need to hit a single ball as Raonic announced his withdrawal in a hastily-arranged press conference.

Raonic said he had suffered a muscle tear in his right leg in his previous match, sending Murray through to face John Isner in Sunday’s final.

“This morning I had trouble waking up and getting out of bed,” said Raonic, who hurt himself in Friday’s quarter-final win over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

“I had some tests and an MRI half an hour ago and they found that I have a tear, Grade 1 tear in the right quad.

“Unfortunately, I’m not able to compete against Andy today in the second semi-final.”

