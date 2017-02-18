Sunday, February 19, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»Murray powers World over US in Rising Stars Challenge

    Murray powers World over US in Rising Stars Challenge

    0
    By on Sports

    NEW ORLEANS: Canada’s Jamal Murray made three straight from beyond the arc in the final three minutes to power the World team to a 150-141 win over the US squad in the Rising Stars Challenge game on Friday (Saturday in Manila).

    Murray, who plays for the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, scored 27 of his team-high 36 points in the second half at the Smoothie King Center arena.

    Jamal Murray No.27 of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket against Frank Kaminsky No.44 of the Charlotte Hornets in the first half of the 2017 BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge at Smoothie King Center on Saturday in New Orleans, Louisiana. AFP PHOTO

    The international team was also led by New Orleans Pelicans guard Buddy Hield, a native of the Bahamas, who had 28 points, and New York Knicks center Kristaps Porzingis, a native of Latvia, who added 24.

    The US team was led by Charlotte Hornets center Frank Kaminsky with 33 points and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns with 24.

    This was the third year the teams of first- and second-year players were divided up on the basis of US versus international. The US and World split the first two games.

    There were a record 113 international players on opening-night rosters for the 2016-17 NBA regular season.

    AFP

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Leave A Reply