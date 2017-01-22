Murray stunned by Zverev in latest Aussie Open shock

MELBOURNE: World number one Andy Murray was sensationally dumped out of the Australian Open by German Mischa Zverev in a fourth-round classic on Sunday.

The 50th-ranked Zverev played unbelievable sustained tennis to down Murray 7-5, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 and will play either Roger Federer or Kei Nishikori in the quarter-finals.

Left-hander Zverev’s stunning upset means that both top seeds are now out of the tournament before the quarter-finals after Novak Djokovic’s shock third-round loss.

That last happened at a Grand Slam at the 2004 French Open when Roger Federer and Andy Roddick were ousted in the third round and second round respectively.

It has also been 15 years since both top seeds made early exits at the Australian Open with Lleyton Hewitt and Gustavo Kuerten both knocked out in the first round of the 2002 tournament.

Zverev had already recorded his best Grand Slam performance after reaching the round of 16, and now he has won through to the quarters.

Zverev’s career-high performance against the world number one came after his younger brother, 24th-ranked Alexander, took Rafael Nadal to five sets before losing their third round match on Saturday.

“I was just serve and volleying my way through it. I don’t know how I won certain points,” Mischa Zverev said.

“It means the world to me. I have so many people that support me. It is amazing,” he added.

“My brother inspires me all the time. He challenges me to do better on the court. He is still ranked higher than me. He gets to walk in the door first when we go home.”

AFP