Museum of Contemporary Art and Design presents January titles

The Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD) at De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) announces its monthly film screenings for January with a selection of features and a documentary that focus on the cities as an integral part of the narrative.

Starting the lineup is Andrei Tarkovsky’s award-winning “Stalker,” which won the Ecumenical Prize at the 1980 Cannes Film Festival. Dubbed as one of the best films of the latter half of the 20th century, it ranks 29th on the British Film Institute’s poll on the 50 Greatest Films of All Time. It was shown on January 10 and 12, then today, January 14.

Based on the novella “Roadside Picnic” by Boris and Arkady Strugatsky, it follows two men – a writer and a scientist –escorted by their guide, the Stalker, into The Zone, a highly-guarded post-apocalyptic wasteland, in search of the mythical space The Room, which fulfills a person’s innermost desires.

Gary Hustwit’s documentary “Urbanized” follows on January 17, 19 and 21.

With over half the world’s population now living in an urban area, some cities are experiencing explosive growth, while others are shrinking. The challenges of balancing housing, mobility, public space, civic engagement, economic development, and environmental policy are fast becoming universal concerns.

Urbanized discusses how cities are designed, and features some of the world’s foremost thinkers, policymakers, planners, architects and builders.

On the other hand, “Hands Over the City,” Francesco Rosi’s landmark movie on political corruption in post-war Italy, will be presented on January 24, 26 and 28. The film won the Golden Lion Award at the 1963 Venice Film Festival.

A ruthless Neapolitan land developer and elected city councilor manages to use his political power for his personal profit in a large-scale suburban real estate deal. However, after the collapse of a residential building, a communist councilor initiates an inquiry on the accident.

Held at the MCAD Multimedia Room, with two showings on Wednesdays and Fridays, at 12 noon and 3 p.m., and at 12 noon on Sundays, all screenings are free and open to the public.