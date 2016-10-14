Music fest scam hit

SAGADA, Mountain Province: Sagada netizens and music bands slated to perform during a supposed Sagada Music Festival from October 22-23 revealed that it is a scam and warned the public not to buy tickets to the event.

Manila-based music bands Ransom Collective and Sud said in their Facebook accounts that no such festival will take place.

Ransom Collective and Sud are among 12 bands listed in the account name Sagada Music Festival in Facebook.

A poster thatwas posted on Facebook on September 27 was taken down October 10 after netizens alerted the public not to buy tickets to a fraudulent event that is not going to happen in the dates mentioned.

The poster identified music bands from Manila including one called Sagada Rasta that will perform during the supposed event.

It did not state any exact venue except the place Sagada and there were also no time and organizers mentioned.

A regular ticket was sold at P5,000 and the early registrants at P2,500 with a round-trip transportation, three days two nights hotel accommodation, three-day breakfast and a festival poster.

A letter sent by a certain festival organizer named Jesse Red to one of the bands said the supposed event is being held in cooperation with the local government unit (LGU) of Sagada.

LGU officials, however, denied this.

