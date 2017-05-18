Muslim clans end ‘rido,’ surrender firearms

COTABATO CITY: Three warring Muslim clans ended their decade-old rido (family feud) after a settlement on Wednesday at an Army base in Maguindanao. The peace truce between the feuding families – Abo and Mamalakat, Taaral and Mamaco and Pacasma and Wadia – was brokered by Mayor Abolais Manalao of Buldon town and Col. Jesus Sarsagat of the 603rd Infantry Brigade. The members from Iranun tribe ended their 15 years of armed conflict through Islamic religious rites and signing of peace pact witnessed by Maguindanao Gov. Esmael Mangudadatu, Maj. Gen. Arnel dela Vega of the 6th Infantry Division, and other local and military officials. The clans also surrendered their weapons – four automatic rifles, a Barret sniper rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun. They will get livelihood assistance from the government in exchange for the surrendered firearms.