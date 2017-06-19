Muslim communities in QC under tight watch

Quezon City policemen are keeping a tight watch on Muslim communities in the city to prevent security problems that may be caused by members of terrorist groups.

The city is the most populated in Metro Manila. It hosts two Islamic communities – one in Culiat and another in Novaliches.

Mayor Herbert Bautista has ordered Quezon City Police District Director Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar to ensure that these communities are guarded to prevent the entry of Maute Group members.

Bautista dispelled fears that members of the group have reached Metro Manila. He assured his constituents that the police are in control of the security situation in the city.

Last month, Bautista urged the National Capital Region Police Office to intensify security measures by setting up checkpoints and increasing mobile and foot patrols in the city.

The city’s public schools have also opened its doors to students fleeing the fighting in Marawi City.