Muslim extremist leader nabbed in North Cotabato

A commander of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) was arrested in North Catabato as the military was conducting combat operations, according to the Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom)

Muslimin Ladtugan alias Mus was taken by troops in Barangay Nabalawag, Midsayap at 8:15 a.m. on Monday.

Soldiers from the Army’s 34th Infantry Battalion also seized several firearms from Ladtugan — one M14 rifle, one M16 rifle, a rocket-propelled grenade, two Caliber .45 pistols and components of an improvised explosive device.

Based on the military report, Ladtugan is the 4th division commander of the BIFF under Mando Mamalumpong alias Commander DM.

The BIFF leader was based in Sitio Libal of Nabalawag village.

Maj. Gen. Arnel de la Vega, commander of Joint Task Force Central, said Ladtugan was recently involved in transporting a 60-millimeter mortar, which was recovered by intelligence operatives in Talayan, Maguindanao.

“Security campaigns are currently being intensified, targeting the neutralization of Daesh-inspired groups in the joint area of operations. As we speak, the JTF Central is on the thick of offensives, side by side with members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, in containing the factions under Toraype in Maguindanao,” de la Vega said. DEMPSEY REYES