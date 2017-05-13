Muslim Filipino topped 2017 Civil Engineer Exam

COTABATO CITY: A Muslim-Filipino belonging to the Maranao tribe topped this year’s Civil Engineer Licensure examination. Hisham Adiong Sacar from Lanao del Sur and a graduate of the Far Eastern University-Institute of Technology in Manila, got an average 94.60 percent in the Civil Engineer Licensure Examination conducted earlier this month. He topped the 2,513 other passers out of the 6,998 examinees. His uncle Zia Alonto Adiong, majority floor leader of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Regional Legislative Assembly, said Sacar’s excellence brought another pride not only to the Maranaos but for all Moro people. Adiong added they also take pride of 89 Moro law graduates, mostly Maranaos, who recently passed the Bar examination, among 3,747 passers. Also this year, another Moro from Cotabato City Macdum Enca, a Maguindanaoan, topped the Philippine National Police Academy Class Masidlak of 2017.