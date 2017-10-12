Muslim scholars to hold regional summit vs extremism, terrorism

COTABATO CITY: The Ulama, or Muslim scholars, in Zamboanga City as well as in Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi will convene in Zamboanga City on Friday for a two-day regional summit that aims to address the emergence of violent extremism and terrorism. Amir Mawallil, executive director of the Office of Bangsamoro Youth Affairs (OBYA) said the event, an offshoot of the Ulama Summit held in Cotabato City in May, is initiated by the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), regional Darul Ifta (House of Opinions) and Majlish-Shura (Consultative Council). “Our aim here is to spread the true teachings of Islam. We are mobilizing the Ulama to counter the threat of violent extremism,” ARMM Gov. Mujiv Hataman said. The summit aims to bring together the Ulama in the region for mutual consultation and discussions as well as reach a consensus on how to protect the Muslim community and determine the Ulama’s role in countering and preventing violent extremism in the locality.

Advertisements