Muslims push for federal state

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Muslim leaders and various stakeholders in Mindanao are pushing for the separation of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi from the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) in favor of their inclusion in a Zamboanga Peninsula state should Congress approve the proposed federal government that President Rodrigo Duterte is advocating.

ARMM is composed of Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

The three neighboring provinces of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi were originally part of Region 9 in Western Mindanao, which groups Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur and Zamboanga del Norte with Zamboanga Sibugay.

Last week, stakeholders from Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi and Maguindanao reached a consensus and met here to read their manifesto as a show of support for the creation of the Federal State of ZamBaSulTa, which will be composed of Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

Proponents of the Federal State of ZamBaSulTa said economic viability of the provinces mentioned and a shared historical reality are the strongest arguments for their union in the Zamboanga Peninsula.

This historical reality is rooted in the Sulu Sultanate that once ruled over these areas including Southern Palawan and the islands of Sulu and the South China Sea.

But the proponents of the federal state maintained that it does not mean that the Sultanate of Sulu will again lay claim to these areas because the region is now witness to different operative local government units that wield real power and that cannot be changed.

They also cited that another justification for the union is geographical proximity because the Zamboanga provinces and Zamboanga City are contiguous to each other by land, and Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi are situated next to each other like a chain of islands south of the Zamboanga Peninsula.

Demographic and cultural identity are also important considerations.

Muslim and Christian relationship, education and interfaith engagements have strengthened this identity in the region.

At least five influential Sulu sultans–Ibrahim Bahjin, Muizuddin Jainal Bahjin, Muedzul-Lail Tan Kiram, Mohammad Venizar Julkarnain Jainal Abirin and Phugdalun Kiram–who are part of the Royal Council of the Sulu Sultanate, also attended the event dubbed as “The Bangsa Sug Consensus-ZamBaSulTa. A People of Significance.”

They expressed all-out support for the proposal along with Muslim religious leaders led by the Grand Mufti, Abdulbaqi Abubakar.

Zamboanga City Vice Mayor Cesar Iturralde, who represented Mayor Maria Isabelle Salazar, read a message before some 1,500 people.

Christian and Muslim political leaders, among them former Sulu governor Sakur Tan also called Datu ShahBandar, an ally of President Duterte, and his son Sulu Gov. Totoh Tan, also spoke at the event.

The Tan patriarch, in a position paper he read before the huge crowd, enumerated several concerns of Muslims regarding the proposed Bangsamoro bill and federalism.

He said the main objections of the people of Sulu, expressed through its Sultanate, to the proposed Bangsamoro law center on provisions on territory that would change the historical name of the Sulu Sea to Bangsamoro Waters

The former governor said Sulu Sea should retain its name.

Tan added that the constituents in the ARMM provinces (including Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao) should be given the option to vote against inclusion in the new Bangsamoro entity.

“The position is anchored on the principle of democratic consultation which is an essential element of plebiscites and a basic concept in Islam, as embodied by the principle of Shura [or consultation]in the Holy Qur’an. The method of plebiscite and the counting of votes should be based on real democratic consultation and should not be hampered by what may be considered as the tyranny of the majority,” the Tan patriarch said.

He added that the present version of the bill provides that the establishment of the Bangsamoro and the determination of the Bangsamoro territory shall take effect upon ratification of the Basic Law by majority votes cast in a plebiscite.

The bill, Tan said, takes for granted that all five constituent provinces favor inclusion in the new Bangsamoro entity.

“This should never be presumed because presumption destroys the democratic essence of plebiscites. Precisely for the reason that the Bangsamoro entity is new, and is not just an amended version of the ARMM, the consent and option of the ARMM constituent provinces should be respected,” he added.

Tan said the constituent provinces voted for inclusion in the ARMM in past plebiscites, not in the Bangsamoro, which is a completely new legal entity.

“Ratification therefore should be on the basis of the majority votes of each constituent province and not of the entire geographical area of the present ARMM,” he added.

Tan said the territorial lines of federalization should not be dictated by religious dogma for this would be limiting, counter-productive and contrary to the spirit of nationhood.

“The federal territorial divide is not meant to divide peoples and religions. It is a realistic and practical divide of administration and governance so that the people get the best and most viable governance that fits their needs and circumstances,” he added.

A copy of the consensus, according to Tan, would be submitted to the House of Representatives and the Senate, as well as Malacañang.