Muslims unimpressed with military campaign vs Maute

Marawi City may have been freed from the clutches of the Maute terror group but many Filipinos Muslims were unimpressed by the months-long military operation in the Islamic City, a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey revealed on Wednesday.

The third quarter poll conducted from September 23 to 27, 2017, showed that 29 percent of Filipinos Muslims were satisfied with the military action, while 26 percent were not satisfied for a net satisfaction rating of three percent.

On the national scale, less than half of Filipinos were satisfied with the government operations against the Maute group (66 percent satisfied against 18 percent dissatisfied.)

Sixteen percent of the respondents were undecided.

The 48 percent nationwide rating was lower by two percentage points compared with June’s 50 percent.

The slight drop was due to the 54 percent net satisfaction rating of those polled in Metro Manila, 14 percentage points lower than the 68 percent score in June.

The net satisfaction of the people in Mindanao, which was placed under martial law by President Rodrigo Duterte in May, also dropped by four points (from 58 percent to 54 percent.

The net satisfaction score among those in Luzon hardly changed at 42 percent from 41 percent three months ago, while those in Visayas gave an increased net satisfaction rating of 49 percent or three percentage points.

Meanwhile, the same survey showed only 29 percent (54 percent agree, 25 percent disagree) of Filipinos believe that the military can suppress terrorist groups even without martial law.

The 29 percent is a rating classified as moderately strong.

The September 2017 SWS poll used face-to-face interviews of 1,500 adults nationwide, with 600 people surveyed in Balance Luzon, 300 each in Metro Manila, the Visayas and Mindanao.

It has a margin of error of three percent for national percentages, four percent for Balance Luzon, and six percent each for Metro Manila, the Visayas and Mindanao.