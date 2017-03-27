Mustang buyers driven by ‘emotions’

When it comes to designing and manufacturing cars, the Ford Motor Company stressed that it makes sure its customers in the Philippines get the best for their money.

Ford Group Philippines Managing Director Lance Mosley said during a recent roundtable with The Manila Times editors that Ford continues to work on cars that are safe and with emphasis on family.

“We are a family-oriented company. And we treat our customers like they are one big family,” he said.

This is the reason why many vehicles bearing the Ford badge like the Everest, Explorer, Expedition and Escape SUVs, and Fiesta sedan all have outstanding safety features.

But Ford has a product that defies logic, because its buyers are motivated mostly by emotions – the Mustang.

“It’s about the raw emotional love of driving, the Ford Mustang,” Mosley said, expressing some emotion of his own as he did.

He added that the Mustang is now the world’s best-selling sports car, beating its rivals from Germany.

The Ford website, ford.com, said that the Mustang was the top-selling sports coupe worldwide in 2015, according to IHS Automotive registration data. The company sold about 110,000 Mustang Coupes and around 30,000 Mustang Convertibles in 2015. The Mustang was the only sports coupe globally to sell more than 100,000 units in 2015.

The Mustang’s main market several years ago was in North America, but the iconic sports car is now sold in at least 140 markets, including the Philippines.

Three popular variants of the Mustang are available differentiated by their engines: the standard 3.7-liter V6 offers up 300 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque; the 2.3-liter EcoBoost puts out 310 hp and 320 lb.-ft. of torque; and the GT’s 5.0-liter V8 engine kicks out 435 hp and 400 lb.-ft. of torque. All Mustang models come with a dual exhaust system, and all three models are available in the Philippines.

Although sports cars with automatic transmissions are becoming popular among sports car enthusiasts, Mosley agreed and even wished that fast cars with manual transmissions would still be offered by carmakers in the future.

“I hope that manual transmission will still be offered by car makers [in the future],” he added.

Still focused on family, safety

Despite the emotion of buyers making the Mustang one of the most popular products of Ford, Mosley said the company is still driven more by its focus on family and safety, and with an eye on future motoring trends like driverless cars.

“Driverless cars have amazing technology, and the cars of tomorrow will be something very exciting,” he added.

Ford is also looking into the development of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV), or cars that can run both on fuel and electricity.

“We are looking at everything, including PHEV markets,” Mosley said.

Also, Ford in the Philippines makes it easier for its vehicle buyers to maintain their cars, or to be brought to the dealership twice a year compared to four times a year for other brands.

The periodic maintenance of a vehicle includes changing of oil, oil and air filters, spark plugs in the case of petrol-powered engines, and coolant.

CONRAD CARIÑO