MVP happy with 2023 WC preparations

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Chairman Emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan expressed optimism about the country’s participation and hosting of the 2023 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) World Cup.

“Just looking at the cream of the crop of Philippine basketball in one court is simply a sight to behold, so it is a very heartening experience for me. I’d like to think the future of Philippine basketball is very bright and I’m quite optimistic about the future,” Pangilinan told the media.

Pangilinan, SBP president President Al Panlilio and executive director Sonny Barrios attended the training of Gilas Pilipinas pool on Monday at the Meralco Gym in Ortigas, Pasig City. The young players hand-picked by national coach Chot Reyes to be groomed for the 2023 World Cup also joined the practice.

“We wanted the kids to get the feel of how the seniors practice. And I think, it’s going to go along the way to make them better,” said Reyes.

Pool members Kiefer Ravena, Kevin Alas, Allein Maliksi, Mac Belo, Gabe Norwood, Japeth Aguilar, Troy Rosario, Jio Jalalon, Jayson Castro, Roger Pogoy, Carl Bryan Cruz and Matthew Wright attended the first day of practice.

San Miguel Beer’s June Mar Fajardo, Alaska’s Calvin Abueva, Rain or Shine’s Raymond Almazan, Kai Sotto, Matt Nieto, Abu Tratter, Carl Tamayo and Ken Tuffin were absent during the training session.

The young players present were Javee Mocon, Isaac Go, Will Gozum, Thirdy Ravena, Juan Gomez De Liano, Robert Bolick, CJ Perez, Kenmark Carino, Jeo Ambohot and Paul Desiderio.

Kobe Paras, AJ Edu, Remy Martin, Dwight Ramos and Troy Rike are also part of the 23-man pool assembled by the SBP for the 2023 World Cup but they were not present in Monday’s first practice because of playing commitments abroad.

Joshua Sinclair and Arvin Tolentino were also in attendance but just observed the practice. La Salle’s Ricci Rivero made a surprise visit though he is not a member of pool for 2023 gig.

Gilas is gearing up for the second window of the home-and-away FIBA Asian Qualifiers against Australia in Melbourne, Australia on February 22 and against Japan on February 25 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Pangilinan expressed gratitude to the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) and collegiate basketball associations for loaning their players to the national team.

“I’d be lying if I said I knew the future would be like this when we started in 2006 and 2007. You know the future was not so bright at all and I’m glad that things changed for the better and it could not be done without the help of everybody, every association through the PBA, collegiate associations and everybody who is part of the basketball community,” said Pagilinan pertaining to the year 2006, when the country was just suspended by FIBA because of political turmoil besieging Philippine basketball.