MVP pledges P1M to support Ancajas’ training

Business tycoon Manny V. Pangilinan pledges P1M to support the training of International Boxing Federation super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas according to ESPN 5 president Chot Reyes.

“When MVP (Manny V. Pangilinan) saw the Survival Camp of Jerwin in Cavite, his heart really wanted to reach out,” said Reyes, referring to the dilapidated training facility of Ancajas in Magallanes, Cavite. “MVP is so impressed with Jerwin that’s why he pledged a million peso.”

Ancajas, 26, with several other boxers conduct their sparring in an improvised boxing ring.

According to Reyes, Pangilinan was inspired by the struggles of Ancajas (29-1-1 win-loss-draw record with 20 knockouts) that was featured in ESPN 5.

The young Pinoy boxer dethroned Puerto Rican McJoe Arroyo via unanimous in September 2016. Ancajas defended his title with a 10th round technical knockout win against Israel Gonzalez of Mexico in Texas last February 3.

“Despite those circumstances, he didn’t let that to get in his way of becoming a world champion. Although he is using primitive equipment, he still went on and achieved his dream,” added Reyes.

Ancajas was joyful of the gift.

I was so happy and I want to thank MVP personally for his generous gift to us, Ancajas said in Filipino.

“I promise to become the best boxers I can be to repay his kindness.”